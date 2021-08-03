Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crexendo stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

