Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Criteo stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 597,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,580. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13. Criteo has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

