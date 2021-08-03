Critical Comparison: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02% Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus price target of $58.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 23.73 $82.42 million $1.34 42.07 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.69 -$14.44 million $0.31 35.65

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

