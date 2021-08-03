Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.35

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 21878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.