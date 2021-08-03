Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.35

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 21878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

