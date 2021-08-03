Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Cronos Group worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

