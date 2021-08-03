CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 67,788 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $13.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.