Crown Capital Partners Inc. Buys 559,854 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 559,854 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$3,079,197.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,850.00.

TSE:CRWN traded up C$5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.05.

CRWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

