Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.39. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 8,899 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

