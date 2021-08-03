Crown Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Crown has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.67 or 0.01400321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00359659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,720,767 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

