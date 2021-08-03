Crowns Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $1.43 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00020507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00803859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,827,385 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

