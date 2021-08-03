Crowny (CRWNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,944.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $55,944.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00141699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.30 or 1.00004898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00843083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

