Crust (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007339 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.20 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

