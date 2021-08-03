Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cryoport worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

