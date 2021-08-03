Crypto.com Coin Price Down 3.8% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $25.99 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

