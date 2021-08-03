CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Capitalization Tops $118.38 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00007725 BTC on major exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $118.38 million and $8,259.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,948,768 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

