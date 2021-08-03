CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Hits $493,530.88 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $493,530.88 and approximately $987.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,209.20 or 0.99741702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.36 or 0.00844109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

