Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $6.47 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

