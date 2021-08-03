CryptoTask (CTASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $298,003.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. CryptoTask has a market cap of $768,266.94 and $298,003.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,864 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.