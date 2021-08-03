CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Trading 34.6% Lower This Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $216,585.81 and approximately $29.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017361 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001494 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

