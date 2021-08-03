CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.64% of CSG Systems International worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

