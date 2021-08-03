CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.17

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.17 and last traded at C$17.02, with a volume of 107328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

