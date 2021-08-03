CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

EVD opened at €58.76 ($69.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €56.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a twelve month high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.