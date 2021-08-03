CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Financial Review

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

40.4% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. New Residential Investment pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Residential Investment and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 12 0 2.92 CubeSmart 2 3 4 0 2.22

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus target price of $11.64, suggesting a potential upside of 20.09%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and CubeSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.32 -$1.41 billion $1.46 6.64 CubeSmart $679.18 million 14.81 $165.62 million $1.72 29.02

CubeSmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 61.81% 13.19% 1.87% CubeSmart 24.30% 9.88% 3.98%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats CubeSmart on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.