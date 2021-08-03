Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $288.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

