Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,810 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $6,169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BlackLine by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ BL opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

