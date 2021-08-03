Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,991 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,576. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

