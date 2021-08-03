Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,174 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.