Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 60,829 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 40.55% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of DRVN opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.