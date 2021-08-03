Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $397,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ECHO stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Further Reading: Percentage Gainers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.