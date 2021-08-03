Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $397,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

