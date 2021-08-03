Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 26,113 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 259.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The St. Joe worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $1,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

