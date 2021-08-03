Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,913 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 35.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

