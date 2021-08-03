Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,945 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2,809.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

