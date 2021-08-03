Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Clover Health Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of CLOV opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.