Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,314 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,586 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,325.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -401.30 and a beta of 2.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

