Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

