Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,957 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

