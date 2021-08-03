Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,315. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

