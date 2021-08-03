Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.