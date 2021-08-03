Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,272,357 shares of company stock valued at $72,745,682. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

