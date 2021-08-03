Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,611 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,712,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

