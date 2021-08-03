Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Vuzix worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $932.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

