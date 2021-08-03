Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

