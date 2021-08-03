Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

