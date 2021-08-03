Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $281.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $118.08 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.