Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Ichor worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

