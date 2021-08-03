Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.68 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

