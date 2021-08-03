Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

