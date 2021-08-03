Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Model N worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

MODN stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

