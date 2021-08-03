Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

