Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 654,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sesen Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRV GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $10,638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

